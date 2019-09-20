Child's Play Communications: Apple Stores Introduce New Augmented Reality Coding Robot For Kids

Botzees Brilliantly Meshes Virtual and Hands-On Play, Kids Learn to Program as They Build Their Own Toy

SANTA MONICA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2019 / Looking for a smart toy that brings virtual and hands-on play together in a fun and educational way - one that sets it apart from the rest?

Introducing Botzees, the latest and greatest from Pai Technology, innovators that excel in pairing children's growth through all stages with technology, science, and art to strengthen imagination, problem-solving, critical thinking, and healthy lifestyles.

Botzees is a new robotics kit for kids ages 4 and up that combines creativity, construction, and coding, all in one. Kids can build, program and code six different pre-designed robots or choose to create their own with the specially designed blocks that come with the kit.

Once built, Botzees can be taught to move, drum, dance, make sounds and light up using the freeBotzees app. The kit's 130 gender neutral, uniquely shaped, easy-to-grip blocks with rounded edges will inspire kids' imagination with tactile, tangible hands-on learning. Additionally, the 30 interactive Augmented Reality puzzles will teach even more coding concepts with visual cues.

"We are tremendously excited to introduce a new way for younger children to enjoy the experience and benefits of coding," said Amy Braun, Pai Technology's Head of US Marketing and Communications. "Screen time is beneficial if used appropriately and we are happy to provide positive and physical STEM-focused products that do just that."

Winner of the prestigious Seal of Approval from The National Parenting Center, Botzees is available now for $99.99 in Apple Stores and Amazon . To learn more visit https://amzn.to/2kkIjzm

About Pai Technology

Pai Technology combines the latest advancements in technology and research to make family-friendly educational products. We are innovators that excel in pairing children's growth through all stages with technology, science, and art to strengthen imagination, problem solving, critical thinking, and healthy lifestyles. Our products are innovative, creative, safe, and above all, fun! Learn more at www.pai.technology and follow us on Twitter , Facebook and YouTube .

