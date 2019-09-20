Securities Trust of Scotland (STS) aims to deliver both income and capital growth to shareholders over the long term. Since June 2016, STS has employed an investment mandate that is not constrained by index considerations. The manager, Mark Whitehead, follows a rigorous bottom-up approach to construct a relatively concentrated portfolio of 35-55 high quality, large-cap companies with sustainable earnings and dividend growth. Since the change in the trust's benchmark on 1 June 2016, STS has delivered an annualised NAV total return of 14.3% to end-August 2019. The board adopts a progressive dividend policy and refreshed the trust's marketing strategy last year, including the appointment of director, Sarah Harvey, who is a marketing specialist.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...