Athis Enterprises: Djeffson Athis Announces the Launch of his Coaching Program Designed to Help Grow Businesses

In the 6-Week Program, Athis Teaches Budding Entrepreneurs How to Start and Grow a Business

BROOKLYN, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2019 / Djeffson Athis, Founder of Athis Enterprises, is pleased to announce the launch of his 6-week coaching program that is ideal for entrepreneurs who want to start or grow their business.

To learn more about the program, which will teach an exact strategy, system and template to help grow a business, and/or to sign up for the program, please visit https://learnfromathis.com/6weekscoaching.

As a company spokesperson noted, Athis has come a long way from his days selling ice cream in Haiti to a successful businessman who has helped to build two 7-figure businesses.

In addition to teaching his 6-week coaching program, Athis works hard at Athis Enterprises, which offers field sales, event marketing, merchandising and sales and marketing solutions. For B2B or B2C businesses that are hoping to grow and thrive, Athis Enterprises is ready and willing to help.

"We help our clients attain and retain customers," the spokesperson noted, adding that they enable businesses to understand what their customers truly need and identify the best ways to make their offers more enticing.

"With the application of processes and ideas that work, we can help you reach your business goals."

No matter what types of services business owners need from Athis Enterprises, they can rest assured that the team will be honest and transparent. By operating with integrity, there are fewer communication gaps and an increase in smooth transactions between Athis Enterprises and their clients.

Now, thanks to the 6-week coaching program, Athis can help even more business owners to reach their goals. Even though the course was recently launched, it is already getting a lot of positive reviews from entrepreneurs who have completed program.

"Djeff helped us get our business back on track," a company owner noted in a review of the coaching program.

To see how Athis became a millionaire and learn how a decision that his mom made ultimately changed his life, please check out this YouTube video at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R2MDGJhWu-M&t=16s.

About Djeffson Athis and Athis Enterprises:

Djeffson Athis sells products around the world and teaches others how to do the same. He is also the Founder of Athis Enterprises, a hybrid strategy and creative firm that combines both marketing and sales. For more information, please visit http://athisenterprises.com/.

Athis Enterprises

68 Jay St., Suite 713

Brooklyn, NY 11201

Contact:

Djeffson Athis

dathis@athisenterprises.com

6468336504

