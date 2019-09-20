Right at Home Interiors: Interior Designer Keely Hersh is Featured on the Cover of Drapery & Design Digital Digest

In the Article, Hersh, who is Well Known for Her Interior Design Skills Including the Use of Fabric Window Treatments, Shared How She Transformed a Master Bedroom from Blah to Beautiful

PLACERVILLE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2019 / Keely Hersh, an Interior Designer and Owner of Right at Home Interiors, is pleased to announce that she was recently featured on the cover of the July/August issue of Drapery & Design Digital Digest.

To learn more about Right at Home Interiors and the way that Hersh views fabric as a main feature in home décor and window treatments, please visit https://www.rightathomeinteriors.com/.

In the article, which is titled "Master Bedroom in El Dorado Hills featuring Vern Yip's Fabric Collection," Hersh described how she transformed a master bedroom using custom window treatments that go around the room.

The master suite in the home has 10-foot-ceilings, but Hersh was able to make the room look even taller by mounting the draperies just below the lovely crown moulding.

"Creating a flip over style for the drapery at the top let me use the same top treatment as a valance for the two side windows flanking the bed," Hersh noted in the article.

For the main floral print, Hersh chose Floret/Yellow Grey from Vern Yip's Fabric Collection. She also used a grey silk Titan/Pewter and a tassel trim BI100/Oyster for the drapes from Calico.

As Hersh noted, no designer bedroom would be complete without a variety of custom pillows. For this project, she used more fabrics from Vern Yip's collection to create a number of custom details and beautiful pillows that the homeowner wanted for her master bedroom.

The fact that Hersh and her work would be prominently featured in an interior design magazine will not surprise the many people she has worked with over the years. Since she launched Right at Home Interiors 25 years ago, Hersh has earned a well-deserved reputation for her amazing skills with fabrics.

Hersh views fabric as a main feature in home décor and manufactures custom window coverings, bedding and room décor accessories at her in-house custom drapery workroom.

As Hersh noted, she truly enjoyed working on the master bedroom for her client.

"I loved seeing the joy on her face when she saw her new room for the first time," she said.

About Right at Home Interiors:

Right at Home Interiors is a full-service residential interior design and custom drapery company. They specialize in the design and professional installation of custom window treatments of draperies, valances, roman shades and curtains. If people are looking for a personal interior decorator and they live in El Dorado, Placer, or Sacramento county, they should call Right at Home Interiors today. For more information, please visit https://www.rightathomeinteriors.com/.

Right at Home Interiors

5441 Rolling Rock Rd.

Placerville, CA 95667

Contact:

Keely Hersh

keely@rightathomeinteriors.com

916-985-2444

