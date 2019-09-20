International Airport Review: Aviation Industry Debates the Latest Trends and Disruptors Across Airport IT and Security

In the heart of London, 100 leading global airports gather in search of answers to their IT and security questions; solving the challenges that are currently facing the entire sector.

LONDON, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart security screening, cyber-attacks, drone incursions, applications of artificial intelligence and robotics are some of the biggest focus areas for airports as they strive to optimise operational efficiency and secure seamless travel.

Senior level decision makers responsible for advancing and driving digital technologies will gather to delve deep into these issues at Airport IT & Security over the 25th - 26th September at the Hilton Bankside.

Bringing together key stakeholders from 79 countries, the conference aims to be a much-needed knowledge sharing platform, debating best practice case studies on biometrics, machine learning, incident management and data processing.

Martin Boyer, CIO at Greater Toronto Airport Authority (GTAA), says: "All airports are aware of the need to evolve, particularly in terms of technology, infrastructure and airport processes." Airport IT & Security recognises this by including a variety of interactive panel discussions that look to unveil what the future holds.

In-depth case studies and presentations will highlight how airports have planned for future security challenges. Ricardo Fernandes, Facilitation and Security Bureau from the Portuguese Civil Aviation Authority, affirms that "the current and future security challenges should be seen not as a concern, but as an opportunity for the aviation community to discuss and find solutions."

Ruby Deol, Chief Operating Officer from AlertEnterprise, a Platinum Partner of the event, urges the industry to be aware of the emerging trend of insider threats. She comments: "Threats now originate not only in the physical space but also in cyber-environments."

Editor of International Airport Review, Tara Nolan, adds: "Digitalisation is continuing to affect all aspects of airport operations, and with technologies still evolving, airport IT and security are two sectors within our industry that must quickly adapt if the airport is to be kept safe and the passenger happy. I am thoroughly looking forward to witnessing our collection of industry-leading figures deliberate airport IT and security, this is a great opportunity for all to share best practise, learn of new solutions, network with professionals and safeguard airports for the future."

International Airport Review's flagship conference will host both Martin and Ricardo alongside an additional 57 expert speakers to an audience of 400 from 79 countries. The event will also feature cutting edge technologies from over 23 sponsors and exhibitors.

This mix of interactive panel discussions by experts and case studies from across the entire IT and security spectrum, will create lively debate and advance the digital transformation agenda for the aviation sector.

About International Airport Review

International Airport Review is the leading source of information for the airport and aviation community, covering passenger experience, airside operations, terminal operations, security, information technology, ATC/ATM, airport development, construction and design.