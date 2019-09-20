Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 20.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 854734 ISIN: DK0010272632 Ticker-Symbol: GNN 
Tradegate
20.09.19
13:41 Uhr
37,750 Euro
-0,460
-1,20 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
1-Jahres-Chart
GN STORE NORD A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GN STORE NORD A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
37,230
37,410
15:39
37,330
37,410
15:39
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
GN STORE NORD
GN STORE NORD A/S Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GN STORE NORD A/S37,750-1,20 %