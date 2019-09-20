Questback CEO Frank Møllerop to Speak on Panel Addressing Ways to Better Understand and Improve Customer Experiences

Questback, a global technology leader in employee and customer experience management, today announced that Frank Møllerop, CEO of Questback, will be participating in a panel titled, "Big Data: Know Your Customer; Accelerate Growth," at the CEO Connection Mid-Market Convention 2019. The conference is taking place on Sept. 22-24, 2019, at the Inn at Penn in Philadelphia. Jeff Greenhouse, vice president of subscriber growth at AMC Networks, and Scott Jackson, president and CEO of Global Impact, will also be participating.

The panel will explore how companies can leverage their data to gain a sustainable competitive advantage, and will provide best practices around collecting, analyzing and turning data into action. Those who attend will learn how to uncover better insights from their data and will gain an understanding of how to make their data work for them.

"Correctly leveraging data is foundational to creating any successful employee or customer experience," said Frank Møllerop, CEO of Questback. "I'm excited to participate in this panel and share insights and lessons learned through our ongoing work with our customers. A massive amount of data exists, but it will be the businesses that leverage, analyze and create sustainable actions on that data that will transform their organizations and thrive in a competitive environment."

For more information on the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact our PR liaison below.

ABOUT QUESTBACK

Questback is the enterprise platform for Experience Management that helps organizations capture critical insights from their employees, customers, and the market. Using experience data and cutting-edge AI technology, Questback helps foster high-performing employees, convert leads, create high-value customers, build brands and increase profitability. Questback's flexible cloud offering allows organizations to easily integrate real-time experience data and social listening into their existing software solutions, including systems like Salesforce and Microsoft Teams. Founded in 2000, Questback's worldwide offices offer a breadth of expertise to customers across the globe, including complex privacy, compliance security, and modern cloud-based architecture. For more information, please visit www.questback.com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook or LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190920005002/en/

Contacts:

Samantha Rubenstein

Ruder Finn for Questback

212.583.2740

RubensteinS@ruderfinn.com