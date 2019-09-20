Dynatronics Corporation: Dynatronics to Attend the International Society of Plastic and Aesthetic Nurses 2019 Meeting

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, UT / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2019 / Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT), a leading manufacturer of athletic training, physical therapy, and rehabilitation products, today announced it will attend the International Society of Plastic and Aesthetic Nurses (ISPAN) 2019 meeting held September 20-23, 2019 in San Diego, California.

The annual ISPAN meeting provides its members workshops and courses relating to aesthetic and reconstructive approaches, as well as current trends and legislative updates. During the four-day event, members will have the opportunity to learn from leaders in their field and to attend exhibits featuring the latest products. Dynatronics will be showcasing its Bird & Cronin® branded products at booth #17.

"This event provides an excellent opportunity to promote our restorative products to an audience of leaders and practitioners in plastic and aesthetic nursing," explained Brian Baker, Chief Executive Officer of Dynatronics. "We have successfully participated in the ISPAN annual meeting for several years and look forward to building relationships with current and new customers at this event."

About Dynatronics Corporation

Dynatronics is a leading medical device company committed to providing high-quality restorative products designed to accelerate achieving optimal health. The company designs, manufactures, and sells a broad range of products for clinical use in physical therapy, rehabilitation, pain management, and athletic training. Through its distribution channels, Dynatronics markets and sells to orthopedists, physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, sports medicine practitioners, clinics, hospitals, and consumers. The company products are marketed under a portfolio of high-quality, well-known industry brands including Bird & Cronin®, Dynatron Solaris®, Hausmann™, Physician's Choice®, and PROTEAM™, among others. More information is available at www.dynatronics.com.

Contact:

Dynatronics Corporation

Investor Relations

Jim Ogilvie

(801) 727-1755

jim.ogilvie@dynatronics.com

For additional information, please visit: www.dynatronics.com

SOURCE: Dynatronics Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/560421/Dynatronics-to-Attend-the-International-Society-of-Plastic-and-Aesthetic-Nurses-2019-Meeting