Pelangio Exploration Inc.: Pelangio Continues Option Agreement to Acquire the Dalton Property in Timmins Ontario and Announces Phase 1 Drilling Program

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2019 / Pelangio Exploration Inc. (TSXV:PX)(OTCPINK:PGXPF) ("Pelangio" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will continue the option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the mineral rights to all, or a portion of, 24 patented claims, located in Timmins, Ontario, (the "Dalton Property") from Rita Kean, the Estate of Jack Kean and the Estate of Glady McLellan (collectively the ("Kean Group")).

To meet the obligations of the option agreement, Pelangio has issued 90,000 common shares, made cash payment of $27,000 to the Kean Group and committed to a work program of $150,000 (see Pelangio news release dated September 10, 2018 for further details).

Highlights

Drilling program set to begin on 3.3 km 2 DaltonProperty

DaltonProperty Located in the Timmins - Porcupine mining camp, which is known to have produced over 70 million ounces of gold

1.5 km southwest of Newmont Goldcorp's HollingerOpen Pit, which has had historical production of approximately 19.3 million ounces of gold

"We continue to be very excited about the potential of the Dalton Property, located in the heart of the Timmins gold camp, only 1.5 km southwest of the Hollinger Open Pit," stated Ingrid Hibbard, President and CEO of Pelangio. "We look forward to resuming exploration at Dalton with our fall drill program".

Dalton Property Drilling to Commence

Pelangio intends to test four targets with its phase 1 drill program, commencing on or about September 30, 2019. These four distinct high priority targets were defined by Induced Polarization ("IP") geophysical work proximal to surface trenching with strong shearing, sulphide mineralization, alteration and veining. These IP targets are also associated with a strong magnetic high.

Exploration to date on the Dalton Property has been focused on the eastern section of the property underlain by favorable Tisdale Group volcanics and structure typically associated with the gold mines in the Timmins Camp. The Dalton Property has very limited rock exposure (less than 5% of the property) and thus current day exploration techniques are reliant on geophysical and geochemical exploration techniques. As a result, Pelangio recently completed an airborne magnetic survey, a mobile metal ion ("MMI") soil geochemical survey, surface prospecting of historical pits and shaft muck piles, and limited IP surveying.

As of this date, no significant values have been obtained from our initial sampling programs on the very limited rock outcrop and historical workings. Currently, about 40% of the MMI soil sample data had been received, and a full analysis will be completed upon receipt of all data. A cursory review of the initial, but limited, raw geochemical data suggests there are a number of significant MMI targets that require geophysical follow up.

Map #1:Location of the Dalton Property in relation to the Hollinger Open Pit project

Qualified Person

Mr. Kevin Filo, P.Geo. (Ontario), is a qualified person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Filo approved the technical data disclosed in this release.

About Pelangio

Pelangio acquires and explores large land packages in world-class gold belts in Canada and Ghana, West Africa. In Canada, the company is focusing on the Dome West Property located 800 metres from the Dome Mine in Timmins, the 25 km2Birch Lake Property located in the Red Lake Mining District and the Dalton Property located 1.5 km from the Hollinger Mine in Timmins. In Ghana, the Company is focusing on two 100% owned camp-sized properties: the 100 km2Manfo Property, the site of seven recent near-surface gold discoveries, and the 284 km2Obuasi Property, located 7 km along strike and adjacent to AngloGold Ashanti's prolific high-grade Obuasi Mine. Ghana is an English speaking, common law jurisdiction that is consistently ranked amongst the most favourable mining jurisdictions in Africa.

For additional information, please visit our website at www.pelangio.com, or contact:

Ingrid Hibbard, President and CEO

Tel: 905-336-3828 / Toll-free: 1-877-746-1632 / Email: info@pelangio.com

Forward Looking Statements

