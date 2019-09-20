The 13th International Forum entitled Professional Mobile Radio, Satellite Communications and Navigation (hereinafter called PMR Forum) was held from Sep 19th to Sep 20th in Moscow, Russia. The event focused on the development and trends of professional mobile radio communication industry in Russia and international market. Over 250 delegates, including representatives of government authorities, international associations, heads of radio communications departments at corporate user companies, leading system integrators, and major PMR operators, etc. attended the event.

Hytera, a leading global provider of professional and private communication network, also presented at the PMR forum and showcased its convergence solution at the exhibition. Hytera demonstrated Unified Converged Network Dispatch System, SCADA, IoT, as well as cutting edge terminals, which consist of Multi-mode Advanced Radios, PoC radio series, Intrinsically Safe Radios, and Remote Video Microphone.

Mr. Parshin Alexey, CTO of Hytera in Russia, delivered two speeches on the Evolution of Hytera Converged Solutions and Hytera Integrated Solutions Using Satellite Communications Equipment tailored for the Russian market, which mainly introduced Hytera PMR-LTE convergence, solution for commercial industries, integrated command center solution and smart worker solution.

"Recently, Hytera has grown enormously, not only in the field of traditional PMR, but also in promoting convergent solutions. Hytera is a long-standing member of our association and the company's vision for the development of broadband systems in relation to professional radio communication coincides with our vision of the situation," commented Mladen Vratonich, Chairman of the Board of TCCA.

Dennis Wang, Sales Director of Hytera in Russia, shared the insight on critical communications in Russia during the forum, "The critical communication market has witnessed a tremendous development of the intelligent convergent communication solution, which can better meet diverse requirements of customers from mission critical to business commercial, with voice, video and data. Hytera innovative and convergence PMR solution involves infrastructure, terminal and dispatch solutions across DMR, TETRA and LTE, bringing customers more value in integrating narrowband and broadband, supporting them from daily operation to emergence response, and empowering them to achieve a safer, faster, and richer communication network."

