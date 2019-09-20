Extraordinary General Meeting in Karo Pharma Aktiebolag on 20 September 2019

HUDDINGE, Sweden, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- At today's extraordinary general meeting in Karo Pharma, the following resolution was passed.

The general meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, to authorize the Board of Directors to, on one or several occasions until the Annual General Meeting 2020, resolve on a new issue of shares with pre-emption rights for the company's shareholders. The total number of shares that may be issued by virtue of the authorization shall be within the limits of the share capital as set forth in the articles of association. Other share issue terms and conditions shall be determined by the Board of Directors.

The purpose of the authorization is mainly to enable repayment of a part of the acquisition financing related to the company's acquisition of Trimb Holding AB.



FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:



Christoffer Lorenzen, CEO, +4673-501-76-20, christoffer.lorenzen@karopharma.se



Mats-Olof Wallin, CFO, +4676-002-60-10, mats-olof.wallin@karopharma.se

ABOUT KARO PHARMA



Karo Pharma is a pharmaceutical company specialised in sales and marketing of prescription pharmaceuticals and over-the-counter products sold in pharmacies and retail. Karo Pharma is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap.



The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 16.00 CEST on 20 September, 2019.

