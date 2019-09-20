Web Presence: Queens Auto Mall Proud to Offer Largest Selection of Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles in the Tri-State Area

RICHMOND HILL, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2019 / Dealership and auction house Queens Auto Mall now offering more than 500 vehicles from its vast climate-controlled indoor showroom, the largest in the New York tri-state area.

Promising over 500 quality pre-owned vehicles at nationally competitive prices, Queens Auto Mall is committed, the company says, to making used car buying in the tri-state area of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut as simple and affordable as possible. Now the largest dealership and licensed auction house in the region, the showroom's General Manager offers a closer look at what's on offer at Queens Auto Mall.

"Only at Queens Auto Mall are customers able to buy top quality pre-owned vehicles at low, wholesale auction prices," explains Savvas Kay, General Manager at the thriving dealership, "yet free from the stress of a bidding war and, perhaps most importantly of all, able to test drive a vehicle before deciding whether or not to purchase it."

Queens Auto Mall promises over 500 vehicles from manufacturers including BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Nissan, Honda, Toyota, Mitsubishi, Infiniti, and many more, the majority of which can be found in the company's huge, climate-controlled indoor showrooms. Designed to protect customers and the dealership's top-tier vehicles from the elements, Queens Auto Mall also offers in-house services including insurance, financing, service, Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) & registration, and body shop.

The company's showroom in Richmond Hill, situated right in the heart of Queens, NY, keeps customers coming back year after year, according to Kay. "We have regular customers from Brooklyn, Manhattan, Staten Island, Long Island, Yonkers, and right across the New York tri-state area, including New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, and further afield," he explains.

Queens Auto Mall also sells and supplies cars throughout and across the wider United States, according to the company's General Manager. "You name it and we probably have it in stock," suggests Kay, wrapping up, "and, on the rare occasion that we don't, we'll go out and find it for you by scouring all the wholesale auctions in the country until we find your perfect vehicle."

Queens Auto Mall first opened its doors more than 30 years ago as one of the first and only licensed auction houses in the New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut tri-state area. Three decades on, Queens Auto Mall, also known as Queens Auto Auction, maintains its licensed auction house status. Now, however, the business has evolved into not only one of the region's most successful traditional used car dealerships but one of the most successful in the entire nation.

To find out more about Queens Auto Mall, call 718-523-3335 or visit https://www.QueensAutoMall.nyc/.

CONTACT:

Caroline Hunter

Web Presence, LLC

+1 7862338220

SOURCE: Web Presence, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/560428/Queens-Auto-Mall-Proud-to-Offer-Largest-Selection-of-Quality-Pre-Owned-Vehicles-in-the-Tri-State-Area