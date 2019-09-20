Three million euros invested in the creation of 2,200m² of training facilities;

Inauguration of three new training workshops to be used to train personnel in adopting the right professional reflexes, under conditions equivalent to those in nuclear power plants;

Opening of a Center for the Advancement of Professional Skills, the only structure of its kind in the TRIHOM network in France, for use by the nuclear sector and French industry more broadly.

Regulatory News:

Orano:

On Friday September 20, TRIHOM, the leading French provider of nuclear training for all companies in the sector, inaugurated over 2,200 m² of training facilities built in the municipality of Beaumont-en-Véron, in the Centre-Val de Loire region (France).

The ceremony was held in the presence of the Executive Committee of Orano and more than 150 guests, representatives of EDF, local business leaders and elected officials.

TRIHOM already takes in 30,000 trainees a year at its 17 training centers and has an instructional engineering department capable of putting together modules developed tailor-made to requirements. The training courses delivered by TRIHOM are accredited by national reference bodies such as CEFRI, AFAQ and COFREND.

These new facilities, the result of a €3 million investment, are expected to host some 2,500 professionals per year from the nuclear sector as well as from other industries. The site hosts the company's new headquarters, a training center with 3 training workshops which offer an exact reproduction of the facilities of a nuclear power plant, and a Center for the Advancement of Professional Skills open to French industrial companies. This center will enable trained personnel working in the nuclear sector or in other industries to gain more in-depth knowledge in areas such as dismantling, welding, pipework and bolted assemblies.

The opening of the new structure completes the vast development plan actively pursued since 2015 by TRIHOM, and which has resulted, in France, in the creation, modernizaton and digitization of new training centers to benefit people working in the nuclear sector.

In his inauguration speech, William Lhermite, the CEO of TRIHOM, stated: "We are proud to have successfully completed our investment program which consolidates TRIHOM position as a key partner in the area of training for all those involved in the French nuclear sector."

Philippe Knoche, Chief Executive Officer of Orano, declared: "This excellence in training is something we wish to continue to develop for the benefit of the nuclear sector and also to make it available to other industries, thanks to TRIHOM's Center for the Advancement of Professional Skills."

Patrice Mas, Director of Industrial Policy and Service Provider Relations for the EDF Group, commented: "We appreciate the investment effort made by TRIHOM, which reflects their conviction, shared by EDF, that the success of the nuclear industry hinges on the skills of the employees working in the industry and on whom we must continue to invest."

Jean-Luc Dupont, Mayor of Chinon et President of the Municipalities Community of Chinon Vienne et Loire, underlined: "Having a training center of such importance on our territory is a great opportunity and we are proud to see that TRIHOM's development, which began here more than 30 years ago, is continuing with a project of such magnitude."

About Orano

Orano transforms nuclear materials so that they can be used to support the development of society, first and foremost in the field of energy.

The group offers products and services with high added value throughout the entire nuclear fuel cycle, from raw materials to waste treatment. Its activities, from mining to dismantling, as well as in conversion, enrichment, recycling, logistics and engineering, contribute to the production of low-carbon electricity.

Orano and its 16,000 employees bring to bear their expertise and their mastery of cutting-edge technology, as well as their permanent search for innovation and unwavering dedication to safety, to serve their customers in France and abroad.

Orano, giving nuclear energy its full value.

About TRIHOM

TRIHOM is a training organization owned by Orano (66%) and Endel (34%). With more than 30 years' experience and a panel of 220 certified trainers, the company welcomes more than 30,000 trainees each year at its 15 centers throughout France. Its national network and its expertise make it the leading player in the nuclear training sector in France. TRIHOM also has an instructional design department to develop innovative, made-to-measure learning and skills transfer solutions.

www.orano.group

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190920005347/en/

Contacts:

Press Office

+33 (0)1 34 96 12 15

press@orano.group

Investor relations

Stéphanie Delon

investors@orano.group