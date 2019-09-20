Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of their latest customer buying journey analysis for a retail company. During the course of this engagement, the experts at Infiniti Research helped the client to devise a customer buying journey map and personalize their marketing and sales strategies. Also, this article explains in detail the approach undertaken by the experts at Infiniti Research to help the client create a better in-store customer journey and enhance their marketing ROI by 23%.

With the rising competition in the retail market, personalizing product offerings and sales strategies are becoming pre-requisite for retailers. Analyzing the customer buying journey is also becoming vital for retail companies. This is where the real power of leveraging customer buying journey analysis comes into play. By leveraging customer buying journey analysis, businesses can analyze how their customers interact with the brand and devise personalized offerings to drive maximum sales.

The business challenge: The client is a retail company based out of Germany. To devise personalized product offerings for their customers, the client wanted to understand their customers' buying behavior and purchase patterns. Also, they wanted to create targeted marketing and sales strategies to drive maximum sales. As such, they realized the need to analyze their customer buying journey.

They approached the experts at Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering customer buying journey analysis. By leveraging Infiniti's customer buying journey analysis, they wanted to create a better in-store customer journey, understand areas where they need to improve, and enhance brand image.

The solution offered By leveraging Infiniti's expertise in offering customer segmentation solution, our experts helped the client to efficiently segment their customers based on their value for the brand. Our experts also conducted a customer satisfaction study, where they examined customers' satisfaction level regarding their product offerings.

Furthermore, by carrying out a sales and marketing analysis, they helped the client to identify the right marketing channels for product promotion. Also, the experts helped the client to personalize their product offering and marketing strategies based on customer behavior. Additionally, our experts helped the client to boost sales and enhance their marketing ROI by 23%.

Infiniti's customer buying journey analysis helped the client to:

Understand how customers interacted with the brand

Create a better in-store customer journey and enhance CX

Infiniti's customer buying journey analysis offered predictive insights on:

Measuring the effectiveness of marketing campaigns across different channels

Retaining valuable customers and providing exceptional customer experiences

https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190920005364/en/

