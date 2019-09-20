On the morning of the 19th of September, the 2019 Consumer Electronics China (CE China) and the International Consumer Electronics Summit (CE Summit) were unveiled in Guangzhou PWTC Expo. CE Summit was hosted by IDG Asia and co-organized by Berlin Exhibition Guangzhou Co., Ltd.

CE Summit grasps the pulse of the times, takes Internet innovation and intelligent development as the theme, and sets two parallel forums of "embracing the Internet of Everything, opening the intelligent life" and "insight, deepening smart empowerment" outside the main forum. About 1,000 industry elites from around the world will together discuss and talk about the development trends of international consumer electronics in one and a half days. Among them, nearly one hundred guests from well-known manufacturers, academic investors and entrepreneurial teams will give speeches and participate in the interaction.

With a unique location advantage, superior business environment, perfect industry system, good economic and social development vitality and huge development potential, Guangzhou not only provides a better platform for CE China and CE Summit to promote the brand influence, but also will bring more cooperation opportunities for exhibitors and buyers from all over the world.

According to the introduction of the host, the conference is intended to enable the global consumer electronics industry from five aspects. Firstly, gather the global consumer electronics industry elites, display and release the world's latest products and technologies, and comprehensively interpret and predict the development trends of the industry. At the same time, the conference will be held to build a platform for interaction and exchange, and accelerate the innovation and upgrading of technology, product, industry, commercial activity and mode. Moreover, the conference will deepen the connection and cooperation in investment, promote the implementation and development of technological achievements and projects, and further stimulate technological innovation and industrial innovation. In terms of import and export trade, the conference will promote the diversified development of import and export trade structure by promoting exchanges and cooperation in the global consumer electronics industry. Finally, benefiting from the talent pool, the conference will create more career development opportunities and employment opportunities.

