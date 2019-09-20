Lyxor MSCI World Utilities TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (UTIW LN) Lyxor MSCI World Utilities TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 20-Sep-2019 / 17:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Utilities TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 19-Sep-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 266.8988 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 18287 CODE: UTIW LN ISIN: LU0533034632 ISIN: LU0533034632 Category Code: NAV TIDM: UTIW LN Sequence No.: 20835 EQS News ID: 877543 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 20, 2019 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)