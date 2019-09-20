Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (TIPU LN) Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 20-Sep-2019 / 17:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 19-Sep-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 104.0886 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7897490 CODE: TIPU LN ISIN: LU1452600270 ISIN: LU1452600270 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TIPU LN Sequence No.: 20844 EQS News ID: 877561 End of Announcement EQS News Service

September 20, 2019 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)