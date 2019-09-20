Lyxor Smart Cash - UCITS ETF C-USD (SMTC LN) Lyxor Smart Cash - UCITS ETF C-USD: Net Asset Value(s) 20-Sep-2019 / 17:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Smart Cash - UCITS ETF C-USD DEALING DATE: 19-Sep-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 1065.3648 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 247060 CODE: SMTC LN ISIN: LU1248511575 ISIN: LU1248511575 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SMTC LN Sequence No.: 20839 EQS News ID: 877551 End of Announcement EQS News Service

September 20, 2019 11:17 ET (15:17 GMT)