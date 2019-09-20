Regulatory News:

Advicenne (Paris:ADVIC) (BSE:ADVIC) (Euronext: ADVIC FR0013296746), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutic products for rare kidney disease, today announced that eight posters relating to its lead drug candidate, ADV7103, will be presented at major international nephrology conferences in the fall of 2019.

"We are pleased that eight posters relating to ADV7103 have been accepted for presentation at key medical conferences in the coming months," comments Dr. Luc-André Granier, Co-Founder and CEO of Advicenne, "Advicenne's participation attests to the quality of our clinical teams and, above all, illustrates the international scientific community's recognition of this approach to treating highly damaging nephrological conditions such as distal renal tubular acidosis (dRTA) and cystinuria, which lack effective alternative treatments."

Advicenne will present posters at the following conferences:

Spanish Society of Nephrology (SEN) Annual Congress

(October 5-8, 2019 A Coruña, Spain)

Two posters:

Efficacy and safety of a new prolonged release new drug after 6 months treatment on dRTA patients

Acceptability and safety of a new prolonged release new drug in dRTA. Clinical trial phase II/III

Advicenne will also participate, on October 6th, in a scientific symposium on the long-term consequences of dRTA and treatment management for the disease.

IPNA 2019: 18th Congress of the International Pediatric Nephrology Association

(October 17-21, 2019 Venice, Italy)

Two posters:

Improved management of blood parameters in distal renal tubular acidosis with ADV7103 versus current treatments

Improved management of urine parameters in distal renal tubular acidosis with ADV7103 versus current treatments

ISPOR Europe 2019: The International Society for Pharmacoeconomics and Outcomes Research

(November 2-6, 2019 Copenhagen, Denmark)

One poster:

The economic impact and variability of managing distal renal tubular acidosis in the UK health care setting

ASN 2019: Annual Conference of the American Society of Nephrology

(November 5-10, 2019 Washington DC, United States)

Three posters:

Drug therapy choices for acquired distal renal tubular acidosis by US nephrologists and rheumatologists

Evaluation of ADV7103 Efficacy and Safety in Cystinuria

ARENA-2: Twice Daily Alkalization for Primary Distal Renal Tubular Acidosis (dRTA)

About Advicenne

Advicenne (Euronext ADVIC) is dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative treatments for those suffering from rare kidney disease. Our lead drug candidate, is currently in late-stage clinical trials for two indications.

In 2017, ADV7103 was granted orphan drug designation by the European Commission in the treatment of distal renal tubular acidosis (dRTA), a rare kidney disorder that occurs when the kidneys are unable to effectively remove the buildup of circulating acids in the blood. ADV7103 is currently in Phase III clinical trials for this indication in Europe, the United States and Canada, and a marketing application for the drug candidate has been submitted for centralized European review.

While we prepare its European commercial launch for dRTA, we are simultaneously conducting trials for ADV7103 in the treatment of cystinuria, a genetic disease characterized by a buildup of the amino acid cystine in the kidneys and bladder. ADV7103's Phase II/III European clinical trials for this second indication were recently expanded to Belgium.

At Advicenne, we are committed to innovating in the areas of formulation and dosage. Tasteless and easy to administer, our products are commercialized in small-size formats that offer flexible, personalized dosing because path-breaking treatments for rare diseases should be available to patients of all ages.

Headquartered in Nîmes, France, Advicenne has been listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange since 2017 and was cross-listed on the Euronext Brussels stock exchange in 2019.

www.advicenne.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements relating to the business of Advicenne, which shall not be considered per se as historical facts. Such statements include projections and estimates, and the hypotheses on which these are based, as well as observations relating to operations, ongoing projects, objectives, the development of products and their future performance, and expectations regarding financial results.

In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "could," "should," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "aims," "targets" or similar words. Although the management of Advicenne believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonably made, investors should be aware that they are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In particular, the expectations of Advicenne could be affected by, among other things, uncertainties involved in the placing on the market and commercialization of Advicenne products or any other risks and uncertainties developed or identified in any public documents filed by Advicenne with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF)), including those listed in Chapter 4, "Risk Factors," of its reference document, filed with the latter on December 3, 2018, under number R.18-073, and in Section 8 of its annual financial report published on April 30, 2019. Notwithstanding the compliance with article 223-1 of the General Regulation of the AMF (the information disclosed must be "accurate, precise and fairly presented"), Advicenne disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Any information relating to the use of drug candidates contained in the present press release is based on the results of ongoing studies at the time of the release's publication. A drug candidate is a product that has not yet received marketing authorization from a health agency.

