Lyxor MSCI World Financials TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (FING LN) Lyxor MSCI World Financials TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 20-Sep-2019 / 17:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Financials TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 19-Sep-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 185.9779 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 75406 CODE: FING LN ISIN: LU0533033071 ISIN: LU0533033071 Category Code: NAV TIDM: FING LN Sequence No.: 20831 EQS News ID: 877535 End of Announcement EQS News Service

September 20, 2019 11:18 ET (15:18 GMT)