L'ORÉAL: L'Oréal: News Release: "L'Oréal concludes a settlement with the French tax authorities"

L'Oréal concludes a settlement with the French tax authorities

Clichy, 20 september 2019

L'Oréal informs about the conclusion, today, of constructive discussions with the French tax authorities concerning the tax base of its subsidiairies Lancôme Parfums et Beauté, Cosmetique Active International and Prestige & Collections International, for fiscal years 2014 to 2018, without incurring tax penalties.

The yearly financial impact amounts approximately to 65 millions euros over this period. For the five years, the impact for each subsidiairy is respectively 47 million euros, 115 million euros and 158 million euros.

This will be recorded as an exceptional charge for 2019, and will have no significant recurrent impact in the future.

