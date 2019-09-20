INDIGO GROUP (ex GROUPE INFRA PARK): Standard and Poor's affirms Indigo Group BBB rating with stable outlook

On 20 September 2019, S&P Global Ratings affirmed the issuer credit rating of Indigo Group at BBB with a stable outlook.

This rating confirmation highlights the solid 2018 performance of the Group as well as its strong infrastructure business model.

Indigo Group, world leader in parking and individual mobility, reaffirms its profitable growth strategy across all geographies where it operates, always in compliance with its solid BBB rating, which guarantees its financial and strategic flexibility.

About Indigo Group

Indigo Group, holding about 100% of Indigo Infra, OPnGO and INDIGO®weel, is a key global player in car parking and urban mobility, that manages more than 2.3 million parking spaces and related services in 10 different countries. As of 31 December 2018, Indigo Group revenues and EBITDA amounted to €961.4 million and €307.7 million respectively (Global Proportionate figures).

Indigo Group is held at approximately 47.1% by Crédit Agricole Assurances, 32.9% by Mirova, 14.2% by MEAG, 0.5% in treasury shares and the remainder by the management of the Group.

