seedleSs Media: seedleSs.Media Gives New Hope to Cannabis Entrepreneurs

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2019 / Entrepreneurship is hard for a new company when it comes to marketing and standing out in a crowded field. It is like this for businesses of any industry. However, it is even more difficult for new businesses in the cannabis industry because of all the different rules, regulations, and laws of each state. If you're not careful, then you might find it nearly impossible to get your cannabis business off the ground and running successfully.

Entrepreneurs in the cannabis industry have the most difficulty with advertising. There have been numerous cases where they've tried to set up Instagram and Facebook ad campaigns, but they were eventually taken down by the moderators over terms of service violations. A lot of these social media companies have strict rules about what you can promote through their advertising platforms. They may even shut down entire social media accounts over such violations.

Since online marketing is the best way for new businesses to grow in the 21st century, this creates a major challenge for entrepreneurs who are trying to grow a cannabis business. One entrepreneur, Rich Davis, wanted to do something about it. Davis, who is the co-owner of a cannabis apparel company called seedleSs Clothing, created another company called seedleSs Media. This is a marketing firm which is devoted to helping cannabis companies gain traffic and become successful.

seedleSs Media happens to be partners with Facebook, Instagram, Google, Amazon, and many other major online platforms. Under a special arrangement through these partnerships, seedleSs Media can run ad campaigns which promote cannabis products without any threat to their accounts. This is a special privilege which regular advertisers and cannabis business people cannot take advantage of. But if they utilize the services of seedleSs Media, their ad campaigns are run under the seedleSs account. That means the campaigns won't be taken down.

So far, it doesn't seem like any other cannabis marketing firms are moving in on their territory. seedleSs Media is in a special position because of these partnerships they've established. They have access to a wide range of marketing tools that no other cannabis business has access to. A lot of cannabis entrepreneurs are beginning to realize these benefits.

For this reason, seedleSs Media has acquired more than 250 major business clients within their first year alone. They've also acquired well over 200 small-to-medium sized business clients as well. These are all owners of hemp, CBD, and cannabis companies. Some are new companies while others have been around since cannabis was first legalized. Either way, seedleSs Media takes on any cannabis client that is looking to get ahead in the industry.

The cannabis industry is expected to quadruple in the next 30 years. Aspiring entrepreneurs of this industry now have an opening to dominate the marketplace before it becomes too saturated. seedleSs Media is only too happy to offer their marketing services to cannabis clients.

Aside from these services, seedleSs Media also offers web design, SEO services, website analytical reporting, data collection, and reputation management. Cannabis entrepreneurs can stay on top of all their traffic information in order to make good marketing decisions. This gives them a new hope that they never had before.

Contact email: Team@seedless.media

