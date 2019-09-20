Millicom International Cellular S.A.: Notice of third quarter 2019 results and conference call

Notice of third-quarter 2019 results and conference call



Luxembourg, 20 September 2019 - Millicomwill announce its third-quarter results for the period ending 30 September 2019, on 23 October 2019 at approximately 22:00 (Stockholm) / 21:00 (London) / 16:00 (Miami) via a press release.

The company will host a conference call for the global financial community on 24 October 2019 at 15:00 (Stockholm) / 14:00 (London) / 09:00 (Miami).

The conference call will be webcast at www.millicom.com

Dial-in information:

Please dial in 5-10 minutes before the scheduled start time to register your attendance. Dial-in numbers for the call are as follows:

Sweden: +46 (0) 8 5069 2180 Luxembourg: +352 2786 0515

UK: +44 (0) 844 571 8892 US: +1 866 966 1396

The access code is: 9380844

Replay information:

A replay of the call will be available for 7 days from 24 October 2019 at:

UK: +44 (0) 333 300 9785 US: +1 (917) 677-7532

The access code is: 9380844

-END-



For further information, please contact



Press:

Vivian Kobeh, Corporate Communications Director

+1-786-628-5300

press@millicom.com (mailto:press@millicom.com)











Investors:

Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations

+1-786-628-5270

investors@millicom.com (mailto:investors@millicom.com)









Sarah Inmon, Investor Relations Manager

+1-786-628-5303

investors@millicom.com (mailto:investors@millicom.com)

About Millicom

Millicomsets the pace when it comes to providing high-speed broadband and innovation around The Digital Lifestyle services through its principal brand, TIGO. As of December 31st, 2018, Millicomoperating subsidiaries and joint ventures employed more than 21,000 people and provided mobile services to approximately 50 million customers, with a cable footprint of more than 11 million homes passed. Founded in 1992, MillicomInternational Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Attachment