HUAWEI Celebrates Expansion of Mobile Services' Ecosystem With Top Partners

MUNICH, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, HUAWEI unveiled a range of eco-system updates to enhance the customer smartphone experience at the Mobile Services Top Partners luncheon, on the same day as the global launch of the HUAWEI Mate 30 series in Munich. Richard Yu, CEO of the Consumer BG, announced updates to the AppGallery, Huawei Mobile Services, open HMS ecosystem and HMS Core Capabilities in the keynote speech.

"HUAWEI strives to provide our smartphone users with the best possible experience, which is easy to use, fast and smooth. To achieve this, HUAWEI Mobile Services has created a comprehensive ecosystem that comprises different premium services to enrich the users' mobile life," said Walter Ji, president of Huawei Consumer Business Group, West Europe Region.

HUAWEI Mobile Services works with partners and developers to fill this ecosystem with even more content. The openness of these partnerships combined with the innovation of the developers has enabled us to offer the best possible experience for our customers. Following the Huawei Developer Conference 2019 in August, which announced the HMS Ecosystem Incentive Program, HMS-Core capability and Digix lab Plan, Huawei Mobile Services revealed further details of the plan to encourage innovation and to welcome global partners.

Huawei AppGallery has been preloaded to all Huawei and Honor devices and has reached 390M+ Global Monthly Active Users (MAU). The Huawei AppGallery currently provides users access to 11K+ top Apps and has reached 180 billion downloads per year. To continue developing this platform, Huawei offers app developers ongoing support to achieve mutual business success. The ecosystem also fully supports all billing capabilities to give developers different options to monetise their apps, including In-App Purchases, Subscriptions or Ad-funded. The comprehensive marketing solutions allow partners to tell the story that they want to tell, with their product, and provides 1v1 onboarding support to put the developers at their ease.

Huawei Assistant, which is a new intelligent distribution platform powered by Huawei's Ability Gallery, launched today together with the HUAWEI Mate 30 series. By integrating their services into Huawei Abilities, developers' services are actively recommended to users on the -1 screen, when the "abilities" matched users' attention. Due to this, Huawei Assistant helps these services reach HUAWEI's intelligent devices in a newer and smarter way, allowing them to achieve their own growth goals at a lower integration cost.

In addition, Huawei has opened 51 Services for developers, which allow them to adapt their innovations for the ecosystem. The 14 HMS-Core capabilities revealed in HDC 2019, including Map Kit, Account Kit, In-App Purchase etc., has been extended to more details. Over 45,000 apps have already been integrated with HMS-Core globally. HUAWEI is committed to investing one billion US-Dollars in its HMS Ecosystem Incentive Program globally. More than 80% of this, will be used to provide support for developers outside of China, to help them create digital innovations and encourage the use of HUAWEI's open capabilities and services.

"The mission of HUAWEI Mobile Services is to act as a bridge between our content-creating partners, supporting them to provide our users with a great and truly smart experience with Huawei smartphones," said Alex Zhang, President of Mobile Services, Huawei Consumer Business Group. "Facing the AI and 5G era, we will help developers to easily reach multiple touch points across HUAWEI's eco-system, so that developers can focus on innovation with Huawei's full support."

HUAWEI Mobile Services will expand and deepen this ecosystem further to broaden the possibilities for developers to integrate their services and products, to offer users an even better experience.

