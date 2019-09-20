True REST Float Spa: Manage Chronic Pain with Floatation Therapy

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2019 / September is Pain Awareness Month, and True REST Float Spa - the world's largest float spa brand - is proud to celebrate and support it with clinically proven alternatives to treat and manage chronic pain.

A Gallup Poll revealed that 47% of Americans report that they often feel some kind of chronic pain. Continuous pain tends to interfere with sleep, can get worse with stress and may lead to depression. For millions of Americans struggling to manage pain, float therapy by True REST Float Spa provides an alternative type of pain management that can considerably reduce pain.

Float therapy, typically known as REST - or reduced environmental stimulus therapy, uses a sensory deprivation float pod. Practitioners float in 10 inches of water saturated with 1,000 pounds of Epsom salts in a float pod that shields the person from light, sound and gravity. Reducing senses and eliminating all external stimuli allows the brain to slow activity and diminish the rush of modern society for better relaxation. When one floats, there are no pressure points on the body, which can provide up to 100 percent pain relief. The spine naturally elongates and straightens, and the body undergoes the same regeneration process that transpires during sleep.

Additionally, an hour of zero gravity and zero distractions will decrease the production of cortisol, a stress hormone. The brain enters the theta brain wave state, associated with deep sleep and dreaming, which provides an extreme form of rest.

Tammy, a True REST Float Spa Member said, "If you had met me 10 years ago sitting here, you would have met me in a wheelchair on a feeding tube. I've worked hard with lots of different therapies to get walking again, to get out of the wheelchair, to get off the feeding tube, but I have had chronic pain for more than a decade. There is not a day that goes by that I am not in some kind of pain, and I've been through acupuncture, spinal treatments, physical therapy and about every drug you can imagine. At some point I was on 16 different drugs. I've seen probably 40 specialists around the country trying to help with my condition which is too complicated to go into except to tell you that I can't remember a day without pain in more than a decade. That is until I went to the float spa and after having one session in the pod, I had three full days without any experience of pain and I literally came home crying with joy because I remembered what it felt like not to hurt during the day. I could actually sit down without pain and I didn't wake up a dozen times in the night from pain."

She continues, "My energy level allowed me to do some things that I hadn't been able to do for quite some time. I'm wishing that I lived closer to float spa so that I could do it on a regular basis because knowing that I got that kind of success and improvement with one float, I cannot imagine how my life would be absolutely altered and changed by being able to do it on a regular basis. I can't recommend it more highly." To see Tammy's testimonial, go here.

Stress is the No. 1 trigger for chronic pain. Constant stress exposure activates the sympathetic nervous system. The sympathetic nervous system is responsible for the fight-or-flight reaction - increased blood pressure, faster heart rate. Conversely, floatation therapy activates the parasympathetic nervous system where the body naturally and efficiently calms the central nervous system.

Floatation therapy helps combat stress and offer respite from chronic pain with:

Sensory Deprivation - By removing sensory stimuli, floatation therapy gives the body time to relax. Epson Salts - Magnesium is one of the two main components of Epson salts and contains anti-inflammatory properties. Weightlessness / Countergravity Stimulation - Floating allows the body to stretch out any pressure points while decreasing strain on joints and bones. Meditation: Theta State - Theta brain waves are observed just before falling asleep or right after waking up. Their pattern is associated with lucid dream states, creativity, meditation and daydreams.

Floating releases gravity's impact, relieving a considerable amount of pain, stress and tension. There is considerable evidence that suggests that float therapy is a useful option for individuals who deal with chronic pain. Float therapy can be an effective and all-natural treatment for several different kinds of chronic pain:

Muscle Tension Pain

Back Pain

Fibromyalgia

Insomnia

Osteoarthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis

Muscle Contraction Headaches

Stress-related Muscle Pain

Migraine Headaches

Whiplash-associated Disorders

True REST is a membership-based float spa that provides top-quality floatation therapy. Every location offers a spa-like environment with services tailored to meet customers' individual needs for better relaxation. Locations boast up to six float pods for personal appointments and provide an oxygen bar along with a comfy oasis room for clients. True REST is determined to offer a holistic solution to health and wellness and provide its members with an experience unlike any other.

