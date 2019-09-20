The global digital health market is expected to post a CAGR close to 22% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

mHealth technologies are gaining significant prominence in the digital health market as these are used for chronic disease management, disease surveillance, and treatment support. In addition, with the rise in adoption of smartphones and increase in penetration of the Internet, there has been a considerable growth in the use of mHealth technologies. Healthcare professionals are finding it easier to access patient information and diagnose diseases by using mHealth technology driven apps on smartphones. These apps also help the users in tracking personal health data including allergies and medications. Furthermore, mHealth services also enable the dissemination of essential medical information among healthcare professionals. This is expected to further drive the digital health market in the forthcoming years.

As per Technavio, the increasing adoption of electronic intensive care unit (e-ICU) models will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect the market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Digital Health Market: Increasing adoption of electronic intensive care unit (e-ICU) models in healthcare industry

The emergence of E-ICU or tele-ICU has allowed specialized doctors in remote locations to monitor patients using two-way cameras, connected devices, and high-speed Internet. Health systems and hospitals are using e-ICUs for round the clock monitoring of patients. In addition, an e-ICU also offers alarms and notifies extra staff in cases of emergencies. Furthermore, data evaluation, medication orders, and interpretation of tests can be performed using e-ICU. As a result, the adoption of digital health solutions is likely to surge during the forecast period due to the growing awareness of the advantages of e-ICU.

"Apart from the emergence of e-ICU, the development of strong partnerships among market participants and the adoption of advanced technologies in the healthcare sector are some other major factors that will boost the market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Digital Health Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global digital health market by application (wireless health, mobile health, EHR, telehealth) and geographical regions (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The North American region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the North American region is expected to maintain its dominance over the global market due to the increased spending on healthcare. High investments in the healthcare sector coupled with the introduction of favorable government policies will contribute to the growth of digital health market during the forecast period.

