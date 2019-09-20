Codebase Ventures Inc. Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2019 / Codebase Ventures Inc. ("Codebase" or the "Company") (CSE:CODE)(FSE:C5B)(OTCQB:BKLLF) announces it has completed the final tranche of its non-brokered private placement (the "Financing"). In the first tranche the Company raised proceeds of $1,495,865.01 through the sale of 42,739,001 Units. The second and final tranche the Company raised proceeds of $49,980.00 through the sale of 1,428,000 Units. The Company paid finders fees to qualified finders of $3,998.40 and issued 114,240 broker warrants, which are on the same terms as the warrants forming part of the units. Securities issued as a result of closing of this final tranche will be subject to a statutory hold period until January 20, 2020. The Company raised a total of $1,545,845.01.

Pursuant to the terms of the Financing, each Unit consists of one common share in the equity of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.05 per share for a period of two (2) years from the closing of the Financing.

The proceeds of the Financing will be used for general working capital and to fund future investments.

About Codebase Ventures Inc.

Codebase Ventures Inc. is a small, hands-on team of financial and technology experts who invest early in great ideas. We operate from the understanding that technology is always evolving, bringing early opportunities for strategic investments that can deliver the exponential returns to our shareholders. We seek out and empower the innovators who are building tomorrow's standards with platforms and protocols, not just products. We invest early, support our founders, take their ideas to market and work tirelessly to help them realize their vision.

For further information, please contact:

Brian Keane, Director

Investor Relations

Telephone: 1 (778) 806-5150

E-mail: IR@codebase.ventures

