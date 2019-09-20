Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 20, 2019) - Beleave Inc. (CSE: BE) (OTC: BLEVF) ("Beleave" or the "Company") provides a status update on the management cease trade order (the "MCTO") which was granted by the Ontario Securities Commission (the "OSC") last month and the release of its Q1 2019 financials.

Beleave will release its Q1 2019 financial statement by Monday, September 30, 2019. The Company made an extension request to the OSC to postpone the release of its Q1 2019 financial statements, originally due August 30, 2019, for the three months ended June 30, 2019. With the September 30, 2019 release date set for release, Beleave is meeting its revised deadline in accordance with the delay announcement on September 6, 2019.

Pursuant to the National Policy 12-203 Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203"), the Company must file bi-weekly default status reports in the form of a news release during the period of the MCTO.

Beleave intends to comply with the provisions of the alternative information guidelines as set out in NP 12-203. The Company will also continue to disclose any other material information concerning its affairs and ongoing business activities during this period.

Beleave is an ISO certified, Canadian cannabis company headquartered in the Greater Toronto Area that cultivates high-quality cannabis flower, oil and extracts for medical and recreational markets. Beleave is fully licenced to cultivate and sell medical and recreational cannabis and is leading the way through research partnerships with universities to develop pharma-grade extracts and derivatives.

Beleave is developing new product lines, including cannabis-infused products, oils, vape pens, and other novel cannabis delivery methods for 2019. Beleave has developed a network of medical cannabis clinics in Ontario and Quebec under the Medi-Green banner. Through its majority ownership of Procannmed S.A.S., Beleave is fully licensed to cultivate, produce, and extract medical cannabis in Colombia positioning it to capitalize on exports and the expanding Latin American market. The Company has partnered with Canymed GmbH to supply the German market with medical cannabis.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law ("forward-looking statements"). The use of any of the words "plan", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur are intended to identify forward-looking information. These statements are only predictions. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking information addresses future events and conditions, by its very nature it involves inherent risks and uncertainties. This information speaks only as of the date of this news release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company's disclosure documents, which can be found under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com.

