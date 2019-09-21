The global digital dose inhalers market size will grow by USD 989.44 million during 2019-2023. This market report provides a detailed analysis of the market by product (metered dose and soft mist inhalers and dry powder inhalers) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).
Vendor Landscape
The global digital dose inhalers market has 10 major vendors as market participants. The diversified and industry-specific vendors hold wider focus across markets when compared to the pure play and category-specific vendors.
AptarGroup Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Novartis AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. are among the vendors who have a dominant position in the global market. While Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., H&T Presspart Manufacturing Ltd., OPKO Health Inc., and Pneuma Respiratory Inc. hold a strong position in the global market.
AstraZeneca Plc's newest product offerings include:
- Symbicort inhaler: The product is integrated with SmartTouch sensor for monitoring the adherence to medication.
- Breztri Aerosphere: The company announced this triple-combination therapy, used in a pressurized metered dose inhaler while relieving the symptoms of COPD.
GlaxoSmithKline Plc is another leading vendor in the digital dose inhalers market sphere:
- GlaxoSmithKline Plc operates in three key business segments including pharmaceuticals, vaccines, and consumer healthcare.
- Ellipta inhaler: The company offers this digital dose inhaler with Ellipta sensor, for automatically detecting the dosage of medication.
- Trelegy Ellipta: GlaxoSmithKline Plc received marketing authorization for the European Commission in November 2018 for Trelegy Ellipta, used for treating patients with COPD.
Novartis AG is another leading vendor in the digital dose inhalers market:
- Novartis Oncology, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Sandoz, and Alcon are the key business segments of the company.
- Breezhaler: It is a dry powder inhaler with an integrated customized sensor to enhance medication.
- Novartis AG collaborated with Propeller Health, a digital therapeutics company in February 2017. The collaboration aims at developing custom add-on sensor for the Breezhaler inhaler, for the treatment of COPD.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- 2.1 Preface
- 2.2 Preface
- 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Market segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Metered dose and soft mist inhalers Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Dry powder inhalers Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by product
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Asia Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- ROW Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Rising integration of AI and adoption of IoT
- Business strategies
- Growing internet connectivity and use of smartphone devices
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- AstraZeneca Plc
- GlaxoSmithKline Plc
- Novartis AG
- OPKO Health Inc.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
PART 14: APPENDIX
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
- Definition of market positioning of vendors
