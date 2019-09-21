The global digital dose inhalers market size will grow by USD 989.44 million during 2019-2023. This market report provides a detailed analysis of the market by product (metered dose and soft mist inhalers and dry powder inhalers) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

Vendor Landscape

The global digital dose inhalers market has 10 major vendors as market participants. The diversified and industry-specific vendors hold wider focus across markets when compared to the pure play and category-specific vendors.

AptarGroup Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Novartis AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. are among the vendors who have a dominant position in the global market. While Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., H&T Presspart Manufacturing Ltd., OPKO Health Inc., and Pneuma Respiratory Inc. hold a strong position in the global market.

AstraZeneca Plc's newest product offerings include:

Symbicort inhaler: The product is integrated with SmartTouch sensor for monitoring the adherence to medication.

Breztri Aerosphere: The company announced this triple-combination therapy, used in a pressurized metered dose inhaler while relieving the symptoms of COPD.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is another leading vendor in the digital dose inhalers market sphere:

GlaxoSmithKline Plc operates in three key business segments including pharmaceuticals, vaccines, and consumer healthcare.

Ellipta inhaler: The company offers this digital dose inhaler with Ellipta sensor, for automatically detecting the dosage of medication.

Trelegy Ellipta: GlaxoSmithKline Plc received marketing authorization for the European Commission in November 2018 for Trelegy Ellipta, used for treating patients with COPD.

Novartis AG is another leading vendor in the digital dose inhalers market:

Novartis Oncology, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Sandoz, and Alcon are the key business segments of the company.

Breezhaler: It is a dry powder inhaler with an integrated customized sensor to enhance medication.

Novartis AG collaborated with Propeller Health, a digital therapeutics company in February 2017. The collaboration aims at developing custom add-on sensor for the Breezhaler inhaler, for the treatment of COPD.

