ForeverGreen Worldwide Corp: ForeverGreen Announces a Successful Restructuring of its Business Model as it Prepares for Upcoming Growth

LINDON, UT / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2019 / ForeverGreen™ Worldwide Corporation (OTCQB:FVRG), a global direct marketing company and provider of health and wellness products, announces its completion of a business update for the company as it prepares for expansion and growth.

ForeverGreen is currently behind in its financial filings due to the unexpected resignation of the Company's Treasurer and Principal Financial Officer, on April 12, 2019. This forced the Company to not only find new qualified Management, but also take the necessary time to finalize the information needed to compile and complete the Company's 2018 annual report and the Company's 2019 Quarterly reports. The Company has worked diligently over the past several months to finalize this information and worked closely with the Company's independent Auditors to bring the Company's SEC Filings current for the Year-End 2018 and the Quarterly 2019. The audit and filings should be completed within the next month. This will bring the Company current and allow it to trade without restriction.

In addition, the Company has used this time to not only become compliant with its reporting requirements, but also complete a review and restructuring of the business model and management team. This includes the hiring of a very qualified CFO, Mrs. Jenny Foss who brings over 20 years of experience in finance and accounting with very specific experience in the direct selling industry. Mr. Allen Davis has over 20 years of experience, including managing the legal affairs and operations of several high-profile direct selling companies and the operational guidance of a global direct selling company that grew from $300M to $800M with operations in over 40 countries. The Company has appointed Allen as its new CEO. Mr. Joe Jensen who has served the Company in several managerial positions over the years will now serve a full-time role as an executive in managing the Company's Global Leadership Development and Global Sales.

"We have finally resolved many of the issues that have kept the Company from reaching new levels of growth. With our strong new management team and direction to sell new products in place, the Company is now ready to resume our growth phase. Our new management and leadership anticipate that revenues will more than double over the next twelve months with positive cash flow. With our restructuring behind us and our new management team we will be able to more freely communicate our progress whether that's through Press Releases, Conference Calls or Interviews for the Company and its Shareholders. We look forward in doing this in a consistent manner, and this is just the start of many exciting new changes for the Company." commented new CEO Allen Davis.

Bedsides getting our reporting filings filed, we anticipate several 8K's to confirm the organizational restructuring and senior management changes.

About ForeverGreen™ Worldwide Corporation

Empowering a health-conscious community to focus on mindful self-care, ForeverGreen's products, opportunities and ideals reach around the globe to thousands of individuals in over 100 countries.

ForeverGreen combines technology, science and ancient resources into products that can be shipped anywhere using a revolutionary envelope model. Despite this successful development, our most important product will always be people; community involvement and good character are the seeds of complete health. ForeverGreen is a publicly traded company based in Lindon, Utah. For more information, visit forevergreen.org. Welcome Home!

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that certain statements in this release are "forward-looking statements" and involve both known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such uncertainties include, among others, certain risks associated with the operation of the company described above. The company's actual results could differ materially from expected results.

Contact:

Allen Davis

(801) 655-5500

Investor.relations@forevergreen.org

SOURCE: ForeverGreen Worldwide Corp

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/560491/ForeverGreen-Announces-a-Successful-Restructuring-of-its-Business-Model-as-it-Prepares-for-Upcoming-Growth