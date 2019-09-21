8020 Connect Inc.: 8020 Connect Appoints Mr. Ralph Scobie to the Position of Chief Executive Officer, (CEO)

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2019 / 8020 Connect Inc. ("8020") is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has appointed Mr. Ralph Scobie as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) as of September 19, 2019. As CEO, Mr. Scobie has also been appointed to the Board of Directors.

Mr. Blair Layton, Director, stated, "On behalf of 8020 Connect and our shareholders, I would like to welcome Mr. Scobie as our incoming CEO. This marks an important milestone as we build-out 8020 Connect as a leading investor network in North America"

Incoming CEO, Mr. Scobie, commented, "With the communications and information delivery to shareholders and investors in the capital marketplace changing so quickly as a result of social media, I am delighted to be leading 8020 as they revolutionize this transformation to the investment industry."

Outgoing Founder & CEO, Mr. Darren Stewart, will become President, remains a Director and is a major shareholder of the Company. Further, Mr. D'Arcy Funfer, has transitioned from President of 8020 Connect to take on the role of Chief Information Officer (CIO) and President of 8020Stocks, and a major shareholder of the Company. The Board would like to thank Mr. Stewart for his vision as a founder of 8020 Connect, and his leadership taking the Company through the early growth stage.

Mr. Funfer stated "Having the opportunity to bring in a CEO of Ralph Scobie's caliber, experience and past successes, speaks to the quality of the 8020 Connect asset and corporate strategy and vision. I have worked with Mr. Scobie in the mid 1990's on one of his most successful ventures, PCS Wireless, and can say firsthand, his leadership qualities, and dedication to shareholder value and corporate growth are of the highest standard of dedication and commitment". Mr. Stewart stated, "With the leadership of an established senior tech management visionary like Mr. Scobie, 8020 Connect will advance our corporate strategies at maximum efficiency. I am extremely delighted for all of our shareholders with this appointment".

Mr. Scobie has over 40 years of experience as a senior management executive, and public company director and officer of numerous companies. He is a graduate of the University of British Columbia with a degree in Hon's Economics. Mr. Scobie was the Chairman, CEO and President, of PCS Wireless from its inception and guided PCS through organic growth and acquisitions where it eventually became the volume leader on the TSX and eventually reached a valuation of C$1.8 Billion Dollars. Mr. Scobie was also a founder of Integra Systems one of the leading developers of POS technology systems and he has a rich history of achieving and managing Hyper Growth Technology companies

About 8020 Connect

8020 Connect Inc. is a social and interactive investment community portal which expands the way shareholders and interested investors access and gather information from public corporations. Built as a hybrid social media and shareholder and management engagement platform, corporations can direct the flow of information to prospective and existing investors through both static and dynamic content. This will allow public companies to build their investment brand and investor awareness while maintaining digital media and regulatory compliance in a growing online investment community.

