The global UAV payload and subsystems market size will grow by USD 23 billion during 2019-2023. This market report provides a detailed analysis of the market by type (cameras and sensors, radars and communication, weaponry, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).
Vendor Landscape
The global UAV payload and subsystems market has 16 major vendors as market participants. The diversified and industry-specific vendors hold wider focus across markets when compared to the pure play and category-specific vendors.
AeroVironment Inc., BAE Systems Plc, Elbit Systems Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corp., Northrop Grumman Corp., Raytheon Co., SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd., Textron Inc., and The Boeing Co. are among the vendors who have a dominant position in the global market. While FLIR Systems Inc., General Atomics, Hood Technology Corp., Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., UAV Factory Ltd., United Technologies Corp., and Yuneec International Co. Ltd. hold a strong position in the global market.
BAE Systems Plc's newest product offerings include:
- Tactical SIGINT Payload: This is a next-generation SIGINT system that integrates a software-defined open architecture for LOS and BLOS network operations to provide the command center with a 360-degree aerial view of the operational area in real time.
- Epiphany: It is an information security and risk management framework (RMF) for the US DoD.
Lockheed Martin Corp. is another leading vendor in the UAV payload and subsystems market sphere. In line with the global UAV payload and subsystems market, the company's newest product offerings include:
- OnPoint OnBoard Vision Processing Unit Vision Suite v3.0: This is a compact, highly capable vision processing unit (VPU) that captures video and still imagery from digital image sensors, such as the onboard 10 Megapixel ePTZ digital imager.
- Multi-Domain Synchronized Effects Tool: MDSET is a mission planning system introduced by the company in September 2018 that connect systems and assets across domains.
Raytheon Co. is another leading vendor in the UAV payload and subsystems market. In line with the global UAV payload and subsystems market, the company's newest product offerings include:
- AN/ALR-69A (V) Radar Warning Receiver: This is an all-digital radar warning receiver, mounted on the MQ-9 Block 5 UAV, to enhance its traditional RWR performance and enable several new mission profiles.
- Cyber Protection System: The company launched its new Cyber Protection System with Scalable Cyber Response Centers for the global defense, intelligence, and commercial customers.
2.2 Preface
