NVR Set to Join S&P 500; Jefferies Financial Group, II-VI to Join S&P MidCap 400; Callon Petroleum, PriceSmart to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Thursday, September 26:



NVR Inc. (NYSE: NVR) will replace Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF) in the S&P 500, and Jefferies Financial Group will replace NVR in the S&P MidCap 400. Jefferies Financial Group is spinning off its holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPB) and post spin-off, Jefferies Financial Group will be more representative of the mid-cap market space. Spectrum Brand Holdings will not be added to the S&P Composite 1500 at this time.



S&P SmallCap 600 constituent II-VI Inc. (NASD: IIVI) will replace Callon Petroleum Co (NYSE: CPE) in the S&P MidCap 400, Callon Petroleum will replace II-VI in the S&P SmallCap 600, and PriceSmart Inc. (NASD: PSMT) will replace Finisar Corp. (NASD: FNSR) in the S&P SmallCap 600. II-VI is acquiring Finisar in a transaction expected to be completed soon pending final conditions. Post-merger, II-VI will have a total market capitalization that is more representative of the mid-cap market space. Callon Petroleum has a market capitalization that is more representative of the small-cap market space.



NVR constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings. Headquartered in Reston, VA, the company will be added to the S&P 500 GICS (Global Industry Classification Standard) Homebuilding Sub-Industry index.



Jefferies Financial Group engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses. Headquartered in New York, NY, the company will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 GICS Multi-Sector Holdings Sub-Industry index.



II-VI develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices. Headquartered in Saxonburg, PA, the company will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 GICS Electronic Components Sub-Industry index.



Callon Petroleum focuses on the acquisition, development, and exploration of onshore oil and natural gas reserves. Headquartered in Houston, TX, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Sub-Industry index.



PriceSmart owns and operates shopping warehouse clubs. Headquartered in San Diego, CA, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS Hypermarkets & Super Centers Sub-Industry index.



