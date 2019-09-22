Internet Marketing Company: The Most Common Commercial Car Insurance Exclusions

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2019 / Cheapquotesautoinsurance.com has released a new blog post that presents the main exclusions present in commercial car insurance contracts.

Commercial car insurance is, as the name suggests, designed for vehicles used for commercial purposes. There are many differences between a commercial policy and a regular one, which covers personal-usage cars. There are greater coverage limits, greater reimbursement sums and the possibility of adding a fleet of vehicles. To find out more about auto insurance, visit http://cheapquotesautoinsurance.com/.

There are certain activities that will void any commercial car insurance claim:

Transporting people not related to the business . A commercial vehicle can be used to transport workers or staff. But if the driver transports hitchhikers, family members or friends, they will not be covered by this policy if they are involved in an accident. However, the policyholder will be covered.

Transporting personal belongings . This is another case of using a commercial vehicle for personal purposes. The insurance company only covers declared cargo and car accessories. But it does not cover personal belongings. For example, it will not cover the driver's laptop if it is damaged during a collision. But it will cover installed GPS navigation systems, if they were declared.

Damaging the car or cargo on purpose . Intentionally damaging the car or cargo, in order to collect insurance money is considered a fraud.

Using the vehicle for illegal activities . Insurance companies will also decline claims for vehicles damaged during street racing or stunt driving.

"Having commercial car insurance is essential for any business. But this does not mean that you can do anything you want with that car," said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company.

