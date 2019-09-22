Lin Lu Media - AP: "The Taijiquan Exchange Competition" and "the Yuntai Mountain Tourism Festival" Highlight Jiaozuo's Cultural Spirit

JIAZUO, HENAN, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2019 / Chinese Kung Fu has gradually become the third biggest Chinese tourist attraction after the Great Wall and Panda. From September 16th to 20th, 2019, the 10th China Jiaozuo International Taijiquan Exchange Competition and the 2019 Yuntai Mountain Tourism Festival were successfully held alongside each other.

Jiaozuo City, located in Henan Province, takes " the Taijiquan Exchange Competition" and the "Yuntai Mountain Tourism Festival" as an opportunity to show the wonderful martial arts, Taijiquan, to the world. It is helpful to promote the excellent traditional culture, boost tourism, and promote cultural exchange between China and foreign civilizations. This event is regarded as a gift to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the People's Republic of China.

"The Taijiquan Exchange Competition" attracted 3,857 Chinese athletes from 338 teams in 32 provinces (inlcuding autonomous regions and municipalities), and 508 athletes from 99 teams in 58 foreign countries and regions. The martial arts contest was very exciting, and the Chinese Kung Fu fans from all over the world feasted their eyes on the contest and the festival.

In addition to that, the 2019 Jiaozuo Business and Industry Cross-border Investment and Trade Fair and other activities to promote investment were also held. During those events, the Jiaozuo Municipal Government and the Chinese and Foreign Cultural Exchange Center, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism Overseas Cultural Facilities Construction Management Center signed a strategic cooperation agreement. A total of 39 projects have been contracted in a centralized manner, with a total investment of 55.896 billion Yuan.

"The Yuntai Mountain Tourism Festival" garnered attention from all over the world. The 2019 Yuntai Mountain Tourism Festival played an important role in promoting the integration of Henan culture, tourism and sports, as well as Henan's foreign exchanges and cooperation. While demonstrating cultural self-confidence, it also helps people from other parts of the world to feel the magical charm of Jiaozuo landscape and Taiji culture, and witness the new glory of "exquisite city and quality Jiaozuo".

On the occasion of the 70th anniversary of PRC, Jiaozuo, a famous city in Henan, will continue to create a superior business environment, which wil open a new chapter of win-win cooperations thanks to better policies and services.

Company: The Taijiquan Exchange Competition and the Yuntai Mountain Tourism Festival

Media Contact: Yuan Lin

Phone: +1 (321) 800-3487

Email: mail@pressreleaseemail.com

SOURCE: Taijiquan Exchange Competition and the 2019 Yuntai Mountain Tourism Festival

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/560548/The-Taijiquan-Exchange-Competition-and-the-Yuntai-Mountain-Tourism-Festival-Highlight-Jiaozuos-Cultural-Spirit