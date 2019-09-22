Wolford: Brigitte Kurz (CFO), member of the board of Wolford AG, has stepped back from her position. In best accordance with Supervisory Board she will continue to serve as board member until end of October 2019. The Supervisory Board today appointed Andrew Thorndike as a new member of the Management Board. Andrew Thorndike will be responsible as a COO starting 1st Oct. 2019 for Product Development, Supply Chain Management, Finance, Controlling, Legal, Investor Relations and IT.Wolford: weekly performance: -2.50% Vienna Airport: Within the context of extending their partnership, the travel retail distributor Gebr. Heinemann and Vienna Airport have defined the goal of proactively putting even greater emphasis on regionality in the airport's shopping and restaurant areas. This will ...

