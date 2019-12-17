Munich Airport Announced as Host Airport Partner for Airport IT & Security 2020

Munich Airport and International Airport Review are delighted to announce that Munich Airport will be the host airport partner for Airport IT & Security 2020 conference.

LONDON, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- International Airport Review's 10th annual conference, Airport IT & Security, will take place in Munich from 19-21 October 2020, welcoming 400 senior-level participants from over 100 unique airports to a content-focused two-day conference including a series of interactive workshops and site visits.

Maintaining a focus on audience quality and fostering collaboration within the airport community, this event provides a unique platform for experience sharing and information exchange.

Highlighting the importance of the partnership to Munich Airport, Head of Information Security Assurance, Marc Lindike stated: "International Airport Review's Airport IT & Security conference delivers top-quality content to a high-profile audience of global airport executives. We are delighted to be the host airport partner for 2020 and look forward to welcoming airport delegates from across the globe. The conference centres on IT and security challenges for airports; topics that are a key focus for Munich Airport. We will invite attendees to an airport site visit and to sessions at our ground-breaking training facility, the Information Security Hub, to prepare for future challenges regarding IT and security. We look forward to partnering with International Airport Review, the leading source of information for the airport and airline community."

Commenting on the airport partnership for Airport IT & Security 2020, Tara Nolan, Editor of International Airport Review, said: "Munich Airport's dedication to developing airport technologies and aviation security, demonstrated through its Information Security Hub and LabCampus, is an inspiration to all airports. I am thrilled Munich is to be Airport IT & Security 2020's airport partner, and am greatly looking forward to the thought-provoking and ground-breaking discussions that I am sure will arise during this conference. Make sure you join us for the workshops, debates, knowledge-sharing and product demonstrations that will be occurring in October 2020."

The two-day conference will deliver innovative case studies outlining the challenges facing world-wide airport leaders as they strive to enhance passenger experience and airport efficiency. Advanced technologies and solutions will be showcased throughout the conference's exhibition, providing extensive opportunities for new partnerships and information exchange.

For full details of next year's event, and to find out how you can participate as an attendee, speaker, sponsor or exhibitor, visit www.airportitandsecurity.com.

Contact Details:

Shona Coke

+44 (0)1959-563-311

scoke@russellpublishing.com