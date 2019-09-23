HONG KONG, Sept 22, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - Madison Holdings Group Limited ("Madison"; HKG: 8057) is pleased to announce that the Group's subsidiary, CVP Capital Limited, has successfully introduced Ms. Liu Yang, a renowned investor in Asia and the Chairperson of Atlantis Investment Management Ltd. ("Atlantis Investment", formerly known as Atlantis Investment Management (Hong Kong) Ltd.), as one of the major shareholders of Bit One Group Co., Ltd. ("Bit One", TSE: 2388).Bit One is principally engaged in digital currency transactions, blockchain, digital application development, digital currency consultancy, and other businesses related to digital currency. The fundraising exercise not only successfully introduced a high-quality overseas investor to Bit One, but also facilitated a JPY1.3 billion capital increase of Bit One.The proceeds will be mainly allocated to:1) Supporting the daily operations of Bit One;2) The acquisition of an integrated platform of digital assets management and social media, and to support its blockchain marketing businesses; and3) The setting up of a Hong Kong office for Bit One.Bit One currently operates an integrated digital assets management and social media platform through its Hong Kong subsidiary with over 500,000 registered users worldwide. Looking forward, Bit One will expand its business in China and actively seek global expansion through this platform. Meanwhile, Atlantis Investment Management has formally entered the blockchain industry in Japan through this acquisition and will continue to look for quality projects within the industry.CVP Capital is a corporation licensed by the SFC, licensed to conduct Type 1 (dealing in securities), Type 4 (advising on securities) and Type 6 (advising on corporate finance) regulated activities under the SFO. Its principal businesses include private and public securities placement, pre-IPO advisory, mergers and acquisitions advisory, corporate restructuring and other business advisory services.About Madison Holdings Group LimitedMadison Holdings Group Limited (8057.HK), is principally engaged in (i) the provision of fintech services including cryptocurrency exchange and mining in Asia and Europe; (ii) the provision of a wide range of financial services including corporate financial advisory services and asset management services; and (iii) the retail sales and wholesales of wine products and other alcoholic beverages. The Company was listed on the GEM board of HKSE in October 2015. In 2017, the Group diversified and expanded its scope of business into financial services in Hong Kong following the acquisition of CVP Capital Limited and CVP Asset Management Limited. The two companies are corporations licensed by the SFC to operate Type 1 (dealing in securities), 4 (advising on securities), 6 (corporate finance) and 9 (asset management) regulated activities. Madison more recently expanded into the fintech sector through the acquisition of BitOcean (a fully licensed Japanese cryptocurrency exchange), Diginex HPC (a leading high-performance computing company) and through the formation of a joint venture with Oxford Blockhouse (a blockchain technology developer associated with Oxford University). With its strong team of professionals and diversified businesses, Madison holds a leading position in both financial markets and the fintech industry in Hong Kong. Visit Madison's website: https://www.madison-group.com.hk.For media enquiries, please contact Hill+Knowlton Strategies Asia:Joanne LamTel: +852 2894 6211Chelsy ChanTel: +852 2894 6296E-mail: Madisongroup@hkstrategies.comFor investor relations matters, please contact Madison's Investor Relations Office:Hugo WongTel: +852 2200 9126E-mail: hugo.wong@madison-group.com.hkRoss DunwoodyTel: +852 2200 9138E-mail: ross.dunwoody@madison-group.com.hkVisit Madison's website: https://www.madison-group.com.hkSource: Madison Holdings Group LimitedCopyright 2019 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.