EQS-News / 23/09/2019 / 09:50 UTC+8 *To: Business Editor [For immediate release]* Guotai Junan International Received _Asia Risk Awards again_ [20th September 2019, Hong Kong] *Guotai Junan International *(the "*Company*", Stock code: 1788.HK) is pleased to announce that the Company, being awarded by _Asia Risk _magazine again, has received the "Hong Kong House of the Year" in Asia Risk Awards 2019. According to _Asia Risk,_ the advantages and strengths of Company's wealth management, equity derivatives, fixed income commodities and currencies (FICC) along with solid risk management capability make it a worthy outstanding winner again. This is the third time for the Company to win the award during the past 4 years, highly marking the brand recognition from international financial market. The Asia Risk Award has been in the market for 20 years to recognize best practice in derivatives and risk management within APAC, while the "Hong Kong House of the Year" was set to praise the industry-leading players in business performance and risk management. *Impressive capability in products design* As mentioned in _Asia Risk's _award report_, _Guotai Junan International's core value is to customize reasonable and transparent financial solutions for clients based on their demands, rather than focusing on return from plausible and complicated product structures or special underlying assets. Mr. Eugene Yeung, executive director of equity derivatives at Guotai Junan International said: "Derivatives within our firm is more along the line of achieving specific financial objectives and saving cost. That's real structuring." Meanwhile, an industry insider commented that the Company has shown impressive professional ability in products design and communication with lawyers. *Fruitful results in Wealth Management and FICC business* _Asia Risk _also mentioned two rapidly-growing businesses of the Company, namely the wealth management and FICC business. Since launched late last year, the Company's wealth management platform implemented a dual-driver development strategy of expanding professional team as well as optimizing service and product line, meanwhile proactively enhanced the collaboration with other business units within the Company to drive a significant growth in the number of quality clients and the total asset under management. The Company's FICC department started debt underwriting business (also known as "Debt Capital Market") in the year 2012 and became well-known for its ability to capture market trend, efficient deals execution, prudent deals selection and diversified distribution channels, realizing record-high profit every year. For the first half of 2019, the Company ranked second and third in the Asia (ex-Japan) G3 Currency Corporate High-Yield Bond Underwritten League in deals issued and total volume, respectively. *Outlook* The multiple awards to Guotai Junan International have not only represented _Asia Risk_'s praise on the Company's performance, but also demonstrated the international market's recognition on the Company's development strategy and business philosophy, strengthening its leading position. With the commitment to increasing risk-adjusted return on net asset, the Company will continue to seize the opportunities by leveraging its core competencies such as diversified products and services, industry-leading funding cost and wide market recognition, to reward the clients and investors for their continuing support with steady and solid compound growth. *About Guotai Junan International Holdings Limited* *Guotai Junan International* is the market leader and first mover for internationalization of Chinese Securities Company. The Company is the first Chinese securities broker to list on the Main Board of The Hong Kong Stock Exchange by way of initial public offering. Based in Hong Kong, the Company provides diversified integrated financial services. The core services include: wealth management, brokerage, corporate finance, loans and financing, asset management and financial products. The Company is one of the constituents of HSCI, Hang Seng Composite LargeCap & MidCap Index, FTSE HK index and FTSE HK ex H share index. Guotai Junan International has been assigned "Baa2 / Prime-2" and "BBB+ / A-2" rating from Moody and Standard & Poor respectively. The controlling shareholder, Guotai Junan Securities Company Limited (Stock Code: 601211.SS; 2611.HK), is the comprehensive financial provider with a long-term, sustainable and overall leading position in the Chinese securities industry. Backed by strong operational support, the Company will be able to further explore the HK and the Asia-Pacific market, aiming to become an important financial institution with market influence in the region. For more information about Guotai Junan International: http://www.gtjai.com [1]. 