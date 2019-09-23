BUILD IT By Design: Baker Street Funding Secures $30 Million for New Attorney Focused Fund

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2019 / A leading pre-settlement funding provider, Baker Street Funding LLC, announced today the closing of a series A round of investment into their Attorney Funding Division. Founded in 2018, Baker Street Funding has quickly become a rising star in the legal funding space and their core business model is to provide plaintiffs with much needed liquidity while their case is awaiting settlement. The newly named Attorney Funding Division will provide Attorney Funding to law practitioners across the country.

Attorney Loans, also known as Attorney Funding, are credit facilities that attorneys can access, collateralized by their future receivables to help them pay for the cost of new litigation. Attorney funding is the fastest growing division at Baker Street Funding and they expect to deploy all $30 million in the next six months.

Daniel Digiaimo, President and CEO of Baker Street Funding commented, "This new capital is going to be key to growing our attorney relationships and expanding our reach in the legal funding space and will be invested solely in attorney funding transactions." DiGiaimo also said, "Since traditional banks do not recognize future fees as valid collateral, we believe we provide a much needed service to the attorneys we work with. Since we are a private institution, we eliminate much of the headache and run-around our clients would receive dealing with a more traditional financial institution. Our process is quick and effective and once we analyze an attorneys portfolio, we are able to give them immediate access to a portion of those fees, well before they are collected".



About Baker Street Funding's Attorney Funding Division



The firm is designed by attorneys, for attorneys to help them grow their existing practice or branch out into new areas of the legal field. This program is being piloted by providing capital to attorneys that the firm already has an existing relationship with and will provide them with case costs as well as general working capital. Baker Street Funding does not take into account credit ratings or scores, and focuses strictly on the attorney or law firms receivables. Their due diligence process normally takes 5-7 business days which includes the analyzation of the current portfolio of receivables and creation of the credit facility.

Baker Street Funding will be opening their attorney funding program to attorneys in all 50 states and has seen a large amount of initial indications of interest from attorneys in California, New York, New Jersey, Florida, Texas, Mississippi and Georgia.

Solo practitioners and law firms who are looking to utilize their receivables to pay for expert reports, operational cash flow, trial costs or other costs incurred while running a legal practice, may contact them directly online at www.bakerstreetfunding.com/attorneys or by calling (888) 711-3599.



Contact information:



Name: Daniel Digiaimo

Company: Baker Street Funding

Email: Christie@bakerstreetfunding.com

Website: www.bakerstreetfunding.com

Address: 303 5th Avenue, New York, NY

Phone: (888) 711-3599

SOURCE: Baker Street Funding LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/560633/Baker-Street-Funding-Secures-30-Million-for-New-Attorney-Focused-Fund