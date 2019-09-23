Applying its long history of expertise and leadership in optical module design and manufacturing, the new products meet demands of the future telecom and datacom markets

Cambridge Industries Group (CIG), a leading provider and innovator of optical communications solutions, today announced a full line-up of 400G, 200G and 100G optical modules for datacenter applications at ECOC 2019, Dublin, Ireland. The line of products consists of the following:

400G QSFP56-DD FR4/LR4 and DR4

200G QSFP56-FR4, both digital (DSP) and analog (CDR) versions

Next generation 100G QSFP28-DR1/FR1/LR1, CWDM4, LR4

"Adding a full line of 400G, 200G and 100G optical modules into our product offering reaffirms our commitment to bring innovative high-quality, low-cost and low-power technologies into the industry," said Gerry Wong, CEO of CIG. "Specifically, CIG was one of the first companies to introduce 400G QSFP56-DD FR4 module into the market. Earlier this year, CIG announced the world's first 200G analog CDR based optical module for datacenter interconnect application which, together with our large scale, high quality automated manufacturing capabilities, allows CIG to quickly meet the needs of the telecom and datacom markets."

Vladimir Kozlov, Ph.D., Founder and CEO of LightCounting Market Research, added, "Sales of next generation Ethernet transceivers are on track to exceed $200 million in 2019 and reach $4 billion by 2024. Our market forecast report assumes that suppliers will be able to scale up production volumes and reduce cost to enable rapid adoption of next generation Ethernet transceivers."

CIG is applying its long history of expertise and leadership in optical module design and manufacturing to 400G and 100G products and the new 200G modules targeted for datacenter applications. PAMSoftTM a suite of firmware and software developed by CIG, was able to extend the reach of 200G FR4 module's PAM-4 signals from 2km to more than 10km. PAMSoftTM also provides an end-to-end manufacturing platform enabling one click automated operation to tune, test and calibrate the modules, thus shortening the manufacturing time by 10 folds.

CIG's 400G FR4, 100G single wavelength (100G DR1 and FR1), and legacy 100G (100G LR4 and CWDM4) modules are generally available (GA). 400G DR4 modules will be available in 4Q 2019. 200G FR4 modules based on analog CDR or DSP are under development and expected to sample in early 4Q 2019. GA is expected in late 4Q 2019.

Attendees of ECOC 2019 are invited to visit CIG's stand #512 in Hall 4 to learn more about the products and their availabilities.

About Cambridge Industries Group (CIG)

Cambridge Industries Group (CIG), founded in 2005 and registered in Delaware, is a public company in Shanghai, China (Shanghai SE: 603083) with major R&D and Sales/Marketing activities in Silicon Valley, China, and Japan as well as state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in China, Japan, and Malaysia. CIG is an industry leading ODM JDM OEM company, focusing on Wired Access, Wireless Access, Carrier Ethernet, Home Networking, and Optical Module markets. CIG employs a "two-engine drive" business model by providing high quality R&D and manufacturing collaborative services to the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) industry. This approach gives CIG competitive advantages in technology leadership and innovation. Millions of CIG's products are deployed globally through partners, which include some of the world's largest service providers. Learn more about CIG and connect with us on Twitter: @CIGUSA2.

