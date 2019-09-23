Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 23.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0JL2Y ISIN: NL0000303709 Ticker-Symbol: AEND 
Tradegate
23.09.19
08:20 Uhr
3,852 Euro
+0,041
+1,08 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
AEX
1-Jahres-Chart
AEGON NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AEGON NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,848
3,854
08:52
3,847
3,854
08:52
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AEGON NV
AEGON NV Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AEGON NV3,852+1,08 %