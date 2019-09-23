Stockholm, September 23, 2019 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that the trading in Xbrane Biopharma AB's shares (short name: XBRANE) will commence today on the Nasdaq Stockholm main market. Xbrane Biopharma AB belongs to the healthcare sector and is the 40th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2019. Xbrane Biopharma was previously listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Xbrane Biopharma is a Swedish biopharmaceutical company that develops biosimilars, in order to provide cost efficient medicines to patient populations that do not have access to affordable treatments. Due to the current state of the market and inflated prices for pharmaceutical drugs, there is a large unmet medical need as patients cannot afford medications for their diseases. Xbrane Biopharma's leading product, Xlucane, is in phase III with a targeted launch in 2022. The product is developed in partnership with STADA Arzneimittel. Xbrane Biopharma has 36 employees and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden, where it also has its pilot scale development facility. "Our switch to the Nasdaq Stockholm main market is a key milestone for us," said Martin Åmark, CEO of Xbrane Biopharma. "This will further increase the awareness of Xbrane Biopharma, strengthen the company's brand and visibility, while confirming the progress and maturity of our company. It will also allow us to fully leverage our patented platform technology to develop cost efficient medicines and significantly increase treatment accessibility to patients in need. Furthermore, the admission to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm is expected to satisfy the interest of institutional investors and give our company greater access to the Swedish and international capital markets." "We welcome Xbrane Biopharma to the Nasdaq Stockholm main market," said Adam Kostyál, SVP and Head of European Listings, Nasdaq. "Xbrane Biopharma will join our strong and vibrant health care sector, and we look forward to supporting them on their continued journey on the Nasdaq Stockholm main market." *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 100 marketplaces in 50 countries. Nasdaq is home to over 4,000 total listings with a market value of approximately $14 trillion. To learn more, visit business.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact Erik Granström +46 73 449 78 07 erik.granstrom@nasdaq.com