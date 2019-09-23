For the 'Good of the Internet': LINX Go LIVE with New Universal API

LONDON, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- It was announced last week at EPF (European Peering Forum) that the world's leading Internet Exchange operators AMS-IX (Amsterdam), DE-CIX (Frankfurt) and LINX (London) have joined forces to develop a common Application Programming Interface (API) to provision and configure interconnection services.

Following the announcement, presentation and live demonstration during the key industry networking event, the London Internet Exchange (LINX) are pleased to now share with the industry that the LINX API service is now live.

Richard Petrie, Chief Technology Officer for LINX says;

"Our software and engineering teams have collaborated, working hard to create this modern RESTful API based on OpenAPI Specification v3 for managing IXPs customers and services."

This so-called IX-API will improve productivity for their members, customers and partners alike. It allows users to self-manage their existing and new interconnection services such as peering more effectively, from ordering new ports to monitoring provisioning processes.

The consortium of the three Internet Exchanges also called on common member and connectivity partner Epsilon and data centre partner Interxion to act as pilot customers for the new software. Both partners' tests came out with positive results and they will be joining the exchanges at the European Peering Forum (EPF) to present and demonstrate the tool to the rest of the Internet and telecommunications community.

Richard adds;

"With the IX-API initiative we welcome all IXs and partners to invest in the adoption of which we aspire will be an industry standard implementation in accessing IX peering services digitally."

"With this being the first phase, I'm excited to see us continue to develop application level peering automation and other interconnection services for LINX, our member and partners, all to improve the membership experience, peering quality and the interconnection ecosystem as a whole."

There is a large percentage of member and customer crossover between all three exchanges, working with the same remote peering partners and data centres. Being able to work with and offer out to the community, a universal API tool is a huge step forward for the industry.

LINX members and partners are now invited to test the new IX API service directly by following the steps on the web site, ix-api.net. New networks looking to join the exchange and start peering services can now connect to LINX through either of the pilot partners, Epsilon and Interxion.

Full information on the project, FAQs and contact information can also be found at ix-api.net

About LINX

The London Internet Exchange (LINX) is one of the largest Internet exchanges in the world, connecting over 880 member ASNs from over 80 countries around the globe. LINX, not for profit and owned by its members, continues to expand their London presence with 16 locations across the capital along with regional exchanges in Wales, Manchester and Scotland. LINX also operates an Internet exchange in the Ashburn metro area in the US just outside Washington DC. New for 2019, LINX are powering a new IX in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

