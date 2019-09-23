Codebase Ventures Inc.: Code Cannabis Investments Expands Upon Its World High Life Investment

Early Stage Investment in CBD and Medicinal Cannabis Builds Momentum with First Acquisition Agreement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2019 / Codebase Ventures Inc. ("Codebase" or the "Company") (CSE: CODE - FSE: C5B - OTCQB: BKLLF), an investment company, is providing an update related to the Company's strategic investment in World High Life PLC (London NEX: LIFE), an investment company focused on CBD wellness and medicinal cannabis in the UK and Europe, by its subsidiary, Code Cannabis Investments.

World High Life, now publicly trading on the NEX Exchange, has announced the execution of an agreement to acquire Love Hemp Ltd. ("Love Hemp"), the UK's number one supplier of CBD and hemp products, for a minimum price of £9 million. The proposed transaction will provide Love Hemp with the resources to rapidly expand its UK and European presence and help World High Life cement its position as a leading medicinal cannabis and CBD company in the fast-growing European space.

World High Life Highlights:

World High Life plans to acquire Love Hemp for £9 million

Love Hemp is a London-based supplier of a range of CBD and hemp products

Distribution agreements already in place with UK supermarkets and health food stores

Love Hemp is the UK's number one CBD and hemp product supplier with over 40 sku's of oils, sprays and vapes and a variety of edibles and water-based CBD products. The company has established relationships with over 1,200 convenience stores in the UK as well as leading brands such as Boots, Superdrug and Tesco. (https://love-hemp.com/)

The investment by World High Life in Love Hemp will provide Code shareholders with strong exposure to the significant and growing CBD market in the UK and Europe. Love Hemp has an outstanding brand and has been growing its business organically with strong results that bode very well for the future when you combine that with the resources, both financial and through expertise, that are part of this combination.

Codebase has announced that it is making an investment in World High Life PLC, an investment company with a strategic focus to invest in and/or acquire companies in the CBD wellness and medicinal cannabis industry. World High Life PLC will be applying experience its leadership has attained at the forefront of the legalized cannabis industry in North America, leveraging proven models for success in the CBD wellness and medicinal cannabis industry. Code will become one of the largest shareholders of World High Life at this stage, as it continues to seek investments in the space with liquidity and strong revenue growth.

About Codebase Ventures Inc.

The Company's mission is to make strategic investments in emerging sectors and markets, including cannabis and technologies such as blockchain and cryptocurrencies, where innovative business models and technologies have the potential to be transformative and deliver the greatest value to shareholders.

Codebase Ventures Inc. is a hands-on team of entrepreneurial and technology experts who invest early in great ideas. The Company operates from the understanding that emerging sectors including cannabis and technology are evolving rapidly, bringing early opportunities for strategic investments that can deliver the exponential returns to shareholders.

