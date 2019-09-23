Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 23.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JQR0 ISIN: CA75943L1058  Ticker-Symbol: EIY2 
Tradegate
23.09.19
09:32 Uhr
0,165 Euro
-0,002
-1,20 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RELAY MEDICAL CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RELAY MEDICAL CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,163
0,169
09:33
0,161
0,168
09:33
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
RELAY MEDICAL
RELAY MEDICAL CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
RELAY MEDICAL CORP0,165-1,20 %