The following information is based on a press release from Kinnevik AB (Kinnevik) published on September 17, 2019 and may be subject to change. The board of directors of Kinnevik has resolved to propose that Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) approves an extra distribution, so that Kinnevik shareholders will receive shares in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (TIGO). Distribution is expected to be carried out before the end of 2019. Further details are yet to be decided. Provided that the EGM approves the proposal, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, forwards and futures in Kinnevik (KINB). For further information, please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=739330