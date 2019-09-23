Earlier this year, SGS Melbourne opened a new food testing laboratory. SGS then teamed up with Australia's leading food rescue charity, OzHarvest, to hold a cooking morning on Friday, February 4 where SGS staff volunteered.

Cooking for a Cause repurposes food destined for landfill into nutritious and healthy meals for communities in need. SGS volunteers helped to prepare a selection of delicious sweet and savoury meals, producing 517 separate portions in only three hours.

The meals were distributed to a number of missions in Melbourne including a homeless mission in St Kilda.

In addition to the cooking event, OzHarvest chefs held an awareness-raising session on the large volume of food thrown away unnecessarily in both domestic and commercial settings.

Alex Hill from SGS said: "As part of SGS's commitment to adding long-term value to society, staff from Melbourne were able to actively participate in Cooking for a Cause to benefit local charities. Plus, the food waste awareness session from OzHarvest was eye-opening and thought-provoking, enabling all attendees to take away some important lessons and tips on reducing food wastage."

