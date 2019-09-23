Cold Chain Monitoring Market Size Worth $45.1 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cold chain monitoring market size is projected to reach USD 45.1 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 18.1% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growing demand for pharmaceutical products, processed food, and other temperature-sensitive products worldwide is driving the demand for cold chain monitoring solutions. Stringent regulations regarding the storage and shipment of pharmaceutical products coupled with the continued investments from government agencies as well as the private sector companies in rolling out cold storage warehouse networks are also expected to drive the market growth.

Key suggestions from the report:

North America dominated the global market in 2018 and is expected to register a notable CAGR over the forecast period

The hardware segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share and the software segment is projected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period

The telematics and telemetry devices segment is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the increasing adoption of telematics solutions in transportation for tracking and monitoring shipments

Emerging economies, such as India and China , are expected to drive the growth of the Asia Pacific regional market owing to the continued economic growth and increase in the trade of pharma and temperature-sensitive food products

Some of the prominent market players in the market include Orbcomm, Sensitech, Berlinger & Co., Monnit, and Controlant, among others.

Read 80 page research report with ToC on "Cold Chain Monitoring Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Component (Hardware, Software), By Logistics (Storage, Transportation), By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/cold-chain-monitoring-market

Continued urbanization in various parts of the world is driving the demand for processed food, frozen food items, and dairy products. However, dairy products and frozen food items happen to be perishable and require continuous temperature monitoring during transportation and storage to annul any possibilities of contamination and compromise with the quality. At this juncture, cold chain monitoring solutions can help cold chain service providers in ensuring that the products are stored at ideal temperatures. Modern cold chain monitoring solutions can deliver a myriad of benefits, such as safety, cost-efficiency, real-time tracking, and lower downtime. Advances in connected devices technologies, such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and Radio Frequency Identification (RFID), coupled with the growing popularity of intelligent sensors are particularly facilitating real-time temperature monitoring, thereby driving the growth of the market.

North America is estimated to continue dominating the global market over the forecast period leveraging its well-developed network of transportation & distribution systems, high technology adoption rate, and growing demand for processed food products. The U.S. is expected to continue being the largest regional market within North America from 2019 to 2025. The U.S. is home to several cold chain monitoring solution providers and the demand for pharmaceutical and processed food products in the U.S. shows no signs of abating. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing regional cold chain monitoring market over the forecast period owing to the rising population, rapid industrialization, and the continued rollout of transportation and warehouse networks, particularly in emerging economies, such as India and China.

Grand View Research has segmented the cold chain monitoring market based on component, logistics, application, and region:

Cold Chain Monitoring Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Hardware



RFID devices





Telematics & telemetry devices





Sensors & data loggers





Networking devices



Software



On-premise





Cloud-based

Cold Chain Monitoring Logistics Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Storage



Transportation

Cold Chain Monitoring Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Fruits & vegetables



Fruit pulp & concentrates



Dairy products



Fish, meat & seafood



Processed food



Pharmaceuticals



Bakery & confectionaries



Others

Cold Chain Monitoring Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





UK





France



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan



South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

Find more research reports on Processed & Frozen Foods Industry, by Grand View Research:

Egg Processing and Equipment Market - Shifting consumer preference towards processed food coupled with increasing demand for high quality egg products are expected to remain the major driving factors for global egg processing & equipment market over the next six years.

Shifting consumer preference towards processed food coupled with increasing demand for high quality egg products are expected to remain the major driving factors for global egg processing & equipment market over the next six years. Breakfast Restaurant Market - The global breakfast restaurant market is expected to grow substantially owing to the rise in the number of breakfast restaurants in response to the increasing consumer demand.

The global breakfast restaurant market is expected to grow substantially owing to the rise in the number of breakfast restaurants in response to the increasing consumer demand. Flavors Market - Flavors industry has witnessed a remarkable growth in the processed food & beverages segment over the past few years. This has positively affected the fruit & vegetable ingredients market growth.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg